Moscow- Russian President Vladimir Putin is waiting for official results from the US presidential election before congratulating a winner, the Kremlin said on Monday. “We consider it correct to wait for the official results to be finalised. I want to remind you that President Putin repeatedly said he will respect the choice of the American people,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. Many world leaders congratulated President-elect Joe Biden after he took an insurmountable lead over Donald Trump in the vote count.