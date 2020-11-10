Share:

PESHAWAR - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Federal Defence Minister Pervez Khattak called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan here at Chief Minister office on Monday.

Besides, matters of mutual interest, the overall political situation of the country and matters related to mega development projects being executed in the province came under discussion.

Felicitating the provincial government and the Chief Minister for formal launching of the extension of Sehat Insaaf Card scheme to cent percent population of the province, Speaker National Assembly and Defence Minister said that Sehat Insaaf Card scheme was really a pro-poor and flagship project of PTI government which would not only provide free and quality healthcare facilities to the people but would also be helpful to improve the living standard of general public by reducing poverty in the province.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the provincial government was striving hard to ensure maximum possible facilities to the people of the province. Sehat Insaaf Card scheme, he said, was launched in the province by the previous provincial government in a limited scale, and keeping in view the importance and benefits of the scheme, the incumbent provincial government extended the facility to cent percent population of the province.

The dignitaries on the occasion also discussed matters related to the ground breaking of Rashakai Special Economic Zone project and expressed the hope that Prime Minster Imran Khan would himself laid down the foundation stone of this flagship project of provincial government very soon.