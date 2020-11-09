Share:

Islamabad- The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) on Monday postponed the annual bachelors exams of affiliated colleges after the emergence of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. The university has postponed the exams of BA, BSc and B.Com.

A statement issued by the university media office said that due to COVID-19, annual exams of 2020 of BA, BSc, and B.Com starting from the 9th of November to the 13th of November have been postponed. A revised schedule will be announced soon.

wEarlier, in previous month the city health authorities had recommended closure of multiple departments of the QAU after confirmation of five COVID-19 cases there.

The District Health Office (DHO) has recommended closure of different departments of the university to the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration. The letter written by DHO to ICT administration said that it is observed that five cases of COVID-19 were reported from different departments of Quaid-i-Azam University.

The letter further said that it is hereby advised to immediately close down the concerned department premises for a period till further intimation by the office of the DHO and conduct thorough disinfection activities as per the guidelines issued by Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination.It also stated that all the remaining departments are advised to follow physical distancing, hand hygiene and face mask precautions inside the classes, cafeterias and on campus to prevent further spread of the infection.