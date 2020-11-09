Share:

Scientists recreate earth’s deep mantle in the lab

ISLAMABAD - High-pressure, high-temperature investigation of real rock reveals unexpected behavior at more than 1000 kilometers depth. Scientists have recreated the conditions of Earth´s deep mantle in the lab, deforming for the first time a real rock at conditions comparable to more than 1000 kilometers depth. By compressing and heating the mineral olivine to almost 400,000 times the ambient pressure and more than 700 degrees Celsius at the Extreme Conditions Beamline of DESY´s X-ray source PETRA III, the scientists created a mixture of Earth´s two most abundant minerals, bridgmanite and ferropericlase, typical for the lower mantle.

Irregular heartbeat may increase COVID-19 risk

ISLAMABAD -: Previous studies have shown higher death rates in COVID-19 patients with evidence of heart damage. Heart damage can manifest as abnormal heart rhythms such as atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter. Atrial fibrillation is the most common form of heart arrhythmias and is an independent risk factor for death, especially in critically ill patients. This study reviewed the prevalence and outcomes of hospitalized COVID-19 patients with atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter. Researchers reviewed medical records of 435* patients in the Yale Cardiovascular COVID Registry.