The situation is getting worse for upcoming days despite having claims, prices of almost all commodity and household items are increasing day by day and still there seems no end insight.

Our ministers & Advisors are playing only blame games by sitting on the news channels. Nothing positive and any fair step has been done so far. Four prices are almost double than previous years and seem will cross Rs 100 per kg.

The poor is getting poorer and don’t know what to do and where to go, The prime minister should mobilise the local administration to control soaring prices, rising inflation has made the situation quite unbearable for all households.

However we can hope that government will listen to pleas of the people immediately and take a steps to deal with the situation.

MUHAMMAD HAIDER,

Karachi.