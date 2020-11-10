Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the acquittal appeal of a life sentence convict Usman Ahmed. The trial court had awarded capital punishment to Usman Ahmed over murder of Saqib Aurangzaib in Murree while the high court converted the death sentence into life imprisonment. A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood heard the case. During the course of proceedings, Abid Majeed Deputy Prosecutor General Punjab said the accused broke into a shop in Murree Bazaar and killed the victim. The accused killed Saqib Aurangzeb by firing five pistols shots in broad daylight. Two shopkeepers also testified against the accused, he added. He said that the slain Saqib Aurangzeb had got married to the sister of accused.