ISLAMABAD - Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi has emerged the richest of senators with assets valuing at Rs 1.22 billion as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday released details of the assets of senators for year 2019-20.

According to the details, Taj Muhammad Afridi is among the richest members of the Senate from the treasury side as he owns assets worth Rs 1.22 billion which also included over Rs160 million assets abroad in contrast.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani owns assets worth Rs 106.3 million which included properties in Pakistan worth over Rs50 million besides also owning four vehicles.

The details further revealed that Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla owns assets worth Rs 67.7 million and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Mushahid Ullah Khan possesses plots worth Rs 7.5 million, shares of Rs 65,000 in stocks and jewellery worth Rs 0.8 million. He also owned Rs 3.1 million in bank accounts.

According to the details, Federal Minister Azam Swati owns assets worth over Rs 810 million, and Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz has assets of upto Rs 46.7 million, Leader of the House in Senate Shehzad Waseem owns assets worth over Rs 200 million while her wife also possesses assets worth Rs 170 million followed by Federal Minister Farogh Naseem, who possesses assets worth of Rs 400 million.

The details further revealed that PML-N’s Senator Chaudhry Tanveer owns agriculture land of Rs 36.7 million, non-agricultural land of Rs 47.4 million besides also having Rs 37.9 million in bank accounts and furniture worth Rs 2.5 million.

As per the details, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Rehman Malik owns foreign assets worth 1.3 million Pounds while her wife also possesses 50 tola jewellery having a worth of Rs 2.7 million in contrast to PPP’s Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar who owns the properties worth Rs 120 million besides also having shares of Rs 5 million in stocks, vehicles worth upto Rs 38.4 million and Rs 23.4 million in bank accounts.

Former Chairman Senate and PPP’s leader Senator Raza Rabbani owns the assets worth Rs 15.3 million investments in business, Rs 6.2 million worth gifted property and also owning millions in bank accounts and also paid tax of Rs 1.5 million.

JUI leader Senator Talha Mahmood showed assets of Rs 90 million in bank accounts, vehicles having worth of Rs 44.8 million besides also having properties having a worth of Rs 160 million. He is also having investments of Rs 27 million and has other assets worth Rs 33 million and JUI’s Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has revealed assets worth over Rs 6.3 million, besides two bank accounts having amount of almost Rs 3 thousands.