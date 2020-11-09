Share:

Islamabad-The 25th LADIESFUND Power Lunch held at Okra Café, Karachi, a series now well in its 7th year where women entrepreneurs and professionals network for business development. Over 650 different dynamic women professionals and SME business owners have attended a LADIESFUND Power Lunch to date.

This 25th Power Lunch featured 25 dynamic members networking and celebrated iconic classical dancer and social activist, Sheema Kermani, who was the LADIESFUND 2008 award winner. Spotted among the guests at the lunch were Sayeda Habib, Moneeza Butt, Yasmin Dadabhoy, Kiran Ali Salman, Rukhsana Narejo, Shazia Farooqui, Farah Misbah, Lubna Shaikh, and LADIESFUND President Tara Uzra Dawood, among others. Sheema is the first in this 7th year of the lunch series, under the theme Celebrating Iconic Pakistani women.

Last year’s theme was Engaging Men to Promote Trade and included several male diplomats. The format of this popular lunch enables all guests to not only meet and interact with the Chief Guest, but have access to each other, while being seated in social bubbles.

Powerful alliances, business collaborations, etc. have been formed from this high in demand networking series.