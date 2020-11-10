Share:

BANNU - Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Monday said the government was taking measure to ensure provision of edible items to people on reasonable rates and action would be taken against those who violate official price list.

He said this during his visit to Model Bazar here where Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shabir Khan and TMA officials were present on the occasion.

The commissioner on the occasion said that all available resources would be utilized for the welfare of people. He said that he was monitoring all the ongoing schemes in the division to facilitate people at their door step. Shaukat Yousafzai said the government was monitoring hoarding that created artificial inflation in the area. He said that flour is available in bazaar on public rates and person will be dealt according to rules if found guilty in this regard, he added.