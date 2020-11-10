Share:

The number of people in the US who have been infected with the novel coronavirus surpassed the 10 million mark Monday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The Maryland-based university recorded 10.018.278 cases and 237,742 deaths, with 3.881.491 having recovered from the disease.

Texas is the top state with 992.741 cases, followed by California with 976.576 and Florida with 843.897.

The first coronavirus case in the US was reported on Jan. 20 in Washington state.

The country has seen more than 100,000 daily cases in the last four days, with 105,927 new cases reported Sunday.

The latest figures came as President-elect Joe Biden announced the leaders of his coronavirus task force on Sunday.

Biden's 12-member task force will be headed by former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy who was fired after President Donald Trump assumed office, and former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. David Kessler, according to Biden's campaign.

“This group will advise on detailed plans built on a bedrock of science, and keep compassion, empathy and care for every American at its core," Biden said during a news conference," Biden said Monday.

Since originating in Wuhan, China last December, the pandemic has claimed over 1.2 million lives in 190 countries and regions.

More than 50 million cases have been reported worldwide, while over 33 million patients have recovered so far, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins.