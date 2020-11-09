Share:

Pakistan has banned Chinese social media app TikTok for failing to filter out “immoral and indecent” content, the country’s telecommunications authority said. The decision came after a number of complaints from different segments of society, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said in a statement on Friday. Pakistanis are using it through a VPN app that changes the location.

Using a VPN can be very harmful for users and can cause great troubles for them. Ticktok is being used by the help of a VPN of an other country’s location by Pakistan’s young generation.

I watched a video of Shahzaib Pakistani, a social activist on his Facebook page, where he talked about VPN’ grave disadvantages. VPN is an app that virtually changes the network’s location into another country’s. If a user enables it, the authority sitting behind the wall can get access to mobile data easily, in addition Google’s search history can be detected. All data, even the gallery of a VPN’s user can easily be accessible; a user can be taken into task for misuse.

MUHAMMAD SIKANDAR,

Sukkur.