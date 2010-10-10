ISLAMABAD Federal Interior Minister, Rehman Malik on Saturday announced allocation of five percent job quota for heirs of the martyred cops in police department as well as awarding of plots and loans on easy instalments to them. He announced this while inaugurating the National Police Martyrs Monument at Police Line Headquarters, Islamabad. The names of martyred personnel of four federal police organisations, four provincial police organisations, AJK police and Gilgit-Baltistan have been displayed on the stones of this monument. Secretary Interior, Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, former secretary interior Syed Kamal Shah, Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Syed Kaleem Imam, DIG (Operations) Bani Ameen, DIG Headquarters Kamal Uddin Tipu, DIG (Security Division) Dr Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, senior police officials, foreign dignitaries and other notables were also present on the occasion. Names of more than 500 martyred police officers have been carved in the minarets while Safwat Gayyur Shaheed Police Martyrs Gallery has been also established in the vicinity of this monument to pay homage to the soul of valiant commandant of FC and other martyred personnel. On the occasion, the Interior Minister directed National Police Foundation to allot plots to heirs of martyred personnel and also take practical steps to establish housing society for the family members of martyred cops. He also directed authorities concerned to provide loans to the family members of martyred souls on easy instalments and establish welfare committee for bringing significant improvement in the lives of policemen. This committee would be headed by former IGP, Dil Jan Khan and submit recommendations for welfare of the policemen. Secretary Interior, Qamar Zaman Chaudhry also appreciated those who laid their lives for dignity of all of the country. IGP Islamabad, Syed Kaleem Imam in his welcome address said that Islamabad Police were utilising all available resources to ensure protection to the lives and property of citizens. He thanked the present Government for enhancing the compensation for the heirs of martyred personnel from Rs500,000 to 20,00,000 and for wounded cops from Rs 3,00,000 to Rs5,00,000. He said that next kin of the martyred personnel had been given the jobs and several welfare steps were also under way. Former Secretary Interior Syed Kamal Shah, Formers IGPs, Dil Jan Khan, Mohib Asad, Malik Habib also spoke on the occasion and appreciated IGP Islamabad Syed Kaleem Imam for taking this unique step to acknowledge sacrifices of the martyred personnel. The IGP said that names of around 2500 martyred personnel were yet to be carved on minarets as details were being collected. He said that a library would be also set up giving complete details to visitors about the sacrifices rendered by the martyred cops. The Minister assured approval of fund for this library. He also promised to consider the recommendation of Islamabad police for declaring national police martyrs day and said that all provinces, AJK Government and Gilgit-Baltistan administration would be taken on board on this issue. It is the prerogative of the Prime Minister to announce national day and decision would be made after consultation with all the stakeholders, he added. Later, the Minister distributed the appointment letters among the children and kin of martyred police personnel. He also announced to appoint those who have BA qualification in the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector and those who have BA, LLB qualification in the rank of Sub-Inspector. The Minister distributed shields among those who cooperated in establishing the project.