BAHAWALPUR- A litigant was shot dead in the court premises by his rivals. On the court premises in Ahmadpur East, Ajmal and his accomplices allegedl killed Mujahid by firing several bullets on old rivalry. The police arrested Ajmal on the spot while others managed to escape. DPO Sohail Habib Tajik suspended one Hawaldaar and two constables who were deployed on security for negligence in duty.