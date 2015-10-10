Lahore: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif today said that the nation will elect him and his party 10 times, if they serve them sincerely.

Addressing a ceremony in Lahore, Nawaz said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was committed in providing relief to the nation. “We are producing cheap electricity from coal reservoirs and other resources abundant in the country,” the premier said. Pakistan will overcome load-shedding by 2018. He said his government and authorities were giving equal importance to the development of transport, education, health and agriculture sectors.

“We are giving scholarships and laptops to the students to enhance the level of education in Pakistan. Loan scheme and metro bus services are for the youth,” he said. Nawaz said that the metro bus projects have successfully been completed in Islamabad and Lahore, while work on the Multan metro bus project has been started.

Prime Minister of Pakistan (PM) Nawaz Sharif further stated that the project of Bhagi power plant will be an important milestone in the development of Pakistan.

The premier stated that an important foundation stone of 1180 Megawatt project laid in Bhagi. The project will cost Rs 55 billion instead of Rs 93 billion.

Bhasha and Dasu dams are crucial to overcome power outage in the country.

We didn't rely on ensuring expensive electricity to the public but focused on generating power at cheap rates, he added.

Nawaz Sharif said that PML-N never got time to complete their planned projects. While talking about metro bus service, he assured to complete orange line that will run from Ali Town to Dera Gujran till 2017.

PM Nawaz said that law and order situation in Karachi has been improved due to ongoing operation launched by police and Rangers personnel. Responding to a question related to India, the premier reiterated that Pakistan and India should remain as a good neighbor whereas on the other hand, Nawaz Sharif assured to play positive role in Afghan peace process.