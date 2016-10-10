Punjab is one of the most fertile regions of Pakistan and is known all over the world for its predominantly agricultural output. The economy of Punjab is largely based on agriculture which is the largest and fastest growing sector of economy in the country. Since road infrastructure is the backbone of the economy and key to progress, therefore in order to provide better connectivity in rural areas and to accelerate the agricultural growth, the Government of Punjab under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif initiated Khadim-e-Punjab Rural Roads Program which is a historic project for the rehabilitation and construction of rural roads across the province.

Under this program, all rural roads of the province will be repaired and reconstructed in a phased manner at a cost of Rs 150 billion. This flagship program, completed funded by the government, is the biggest repair and construction project of rural roads in the history of country. It is pertinent to mention here that under this program so far 405 roads have been renovated at a cost of Rs 31 billion. When completed, it is hoped that it would not only facilitate the people of small towns and villages by raising their living standard but would also leave a positive impact on the rural economy and development.

SYED ALI QASIM,

Lahore, September 20.