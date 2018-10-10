Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Hundreds of tail end abadgars of Thar canal staged a protest against water shortage and mismanagement in distribution of water at local press club on Tuesday.

The protest was led by Nadim Bhurgari, Allah Bux, Zahid Ahmed and others, carrying banners and placards raised slogans against the irrigation officers and officials of Thar division.

They first staged sit-in outside the office of director Nara canal and then demonstrated outside the press club, while talking to the media, the protesters blamed that big influential landlords were involved in water stealing by tempered water courses under the willing of the irrigation officials. As a result water was not reaching in tail of Thar canal.

They alleged that the administration of irrigation Thar division was involved in water theft and not distributing judiciously water to the abadgars resultantly, their cultivated crops were damaging and such they would suffer big losses.

They demanded the Sindh chief minister, irrigation minister and secretary irrigation to take notice ensure reaching the water till tail end abadgars, action be taken against water thieves and ensure distribution of water judiciously among the abadgars.

Later, XEN Thar division Ghulam Mustafa assured the protesters that their problems would be resolved soon.