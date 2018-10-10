Share:

FAISALABAD - The Punjab government's Clean and Green Punjab drive will be made a success and all out resources will be utilised for cleanliness, tree plantation, and removal of encroachments across Faisalabad Division. "However, public cooperation is vital to achieve the desired results." These views were expressed by Divisional Commissioner Asif Iqbal Ch during an address to a seminar held here with the joint collaboration of Local Governments Department and Faisalabad Waste Management Company at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmed Fawad, MPA Firdous Rai, MD Waste Management Company Col Emmad Iqbal Gill, Deputy Director Local Governments Ch Abdul Hameed, ADCG Mushtaq Hussain, ADC (HQ) Qaisar Abbas Rind, CEO Education Ali Ahmed Sian, Director Social Welfare Shahid Rana, CO MCF Zubair Hussain and other officers were present on the occasion. The representatives of NGOs, students and a large number of citizens belonging to different walks of life attended the seminar.

The divisional commissioner said that the Clean and Green drive of Punjab government was very important to bring the pleasant change in environment and making the roads, markets, and residential areas free from encroachments and heaps of garbage. He said that coordinated efforts by the departments concerned were being mobilized for cleanliness in urban and rural areas, and plantation had been made on a large scale in the division while movable and immovable encroachments were being removed from the market, roads, green belts, parks, and other state land. He state, "Cleanliness is part of our faith; we should play due role to maintain our surroundings neat and clean." He urged upon bringing change in social attitude and said every citizen should take part in tree plantation besides avoiding from throwing the solid waste on roads, parks, streets, drains and other public places. The commissioner appreciated the step of holding awareness seminar regarding Clean & Green Punjab drive and stressed upon the departments concerned for accelerating their efforts for showing best performance in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmed Fawad also addressed the seminar and informed that the Clean & Green Punjab program was being implemented in the district from the 1st October. He said that the departments concerned were being motivated to achieve the targets of this program swiftly. He informed that the additional funds of Rs.90,000 had been provided to each Union Councils of rural areas to implement the Clean & Green Punjab program. He said that necessary machinery was being purchased to raise the capacity of Waste Management Company besides hiring the staff of 500 waste workers for strengthening the cleanliness system in the city.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the citizens to extend cooperation for maintaining neat and clean environment. MPA Firdous Rai said that the clean and green program had been started in the Punjab under the revolutionary vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and people would see real change regarding making the Punjab clean and Green by mobilizing the services of the departments concerned. She said that the awareness campaign would continue regarding cleanliness and tree plantation by arranging awareness lectures in educational institutions and other programs. She said that the people would be proud of the policies of present government with regard to bringing positive change to different sectors for the prosperity of public and development of the country.

MD Waste Management Company Col Emmad Gill said that the maximum waste was being lifted from the city on scientific lines under the available resources. He informed that the Punjab government was taking steps for providing additional resources for raising the capacity of Faisalabad Waste Management Company in order to making the cleanliness system more strengthened. He expressed his determination that the challenge of Clean and Green Punjab would be met by utilizing all resources.

Deputy Director Local Governments Ch Abdul Hameed informed that the Clean and Green Programme had been launched in 189 rural Union Councils and more than 1,100 waste workers had been engaged in this regard. He resolved that the local governments department would fulfil its responsibilities with full attention to achieve the targets of Clean and Green Punjab programme.

After the seminar, Divisional Commissioner Asif Iqbal Ch, Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmed Fawad and MPA Firdous Rai planted saplings at the lawn of Arts Council in connection with the Clean and Green Punjab Programme. Later, an awareness walk was also held to sensitize the citizens regarding Clean and Green Punjab. Divisional Commissioner Asif Iqbal Ch, Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmed Fawad, MPA Firdous Rai led the walk which started from Arts Council and culminated at Commissioner Office after passing different roads. The participants of the walk were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans showing the importance of clean environment.