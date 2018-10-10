Share:

LAHORE - Agriculture Department has organized a seminar for awareness of rice growers in Gujranwala. A statement issued from here said Agriculture Minister Malik Nouman Langerial participated as chief guest while Additional Secretary Task Force Benish Fatima Sahi, Agriculture Research DG Dr Abid Mahmood, DG Extension Syed Zafaryaab Haider and others attended the event. Langerial said that Basmati rice of Pakistan was popular throughout the world. Pakistan was earning billions of rupees through rice export, he said. During 2017-18, 2.29 million tonnes of rice worth Rs 1.o6 billion was exported from Pakistan, he said, adding PTI government believed in farmers’ betterment as whole economy depends on agriculture. “Our government is launching different programs for farmers’ welfare. We are well aware of the fact that farming community was neglected in past. “Our neighbouring country leads us far behind in agriculture sector. Now we are trying our level best to develop agriculture sector,” he said.

Dr. Zafaryaab appealed rice growers to abstain from rice stubble burning as it contributes to environmental pollution (smog) which is harmful for human health. He said agriculture teams were monitoring incidents of rice stubble burning this year to avoid smog.