Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Universal Postal Day was observed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday to raise awareness among the people about importance of the postal services in this age of fastest means of communications including internet and SMS.

Special ceremonies were held under the auspices of Pakistan Post at various major stations in AJK including Mirpur to highlight importance of the postal services department to keep connect people from one place with another across the world.

Speakers highlighted various newly-introduced postal services of the Pakistan Post including the fast-fax, saving bank deposits, internet western union money transfer, money order and electronic money order and other services being provided across the country including AJK.

The observance of the post day was also aimed at to create and maintain a structure for the free flow of international mail around the world.

In Mirpur, students and teachers of various schools attended a ceremony held in General Post Office. Postal Service Officials including Chief Post Master Zubair Rasheed Taimuri and other officials including Shabir Hussain Ch and Deputy Post Master Muhammad Naeem apprised the visitors of the postal service in the backdrop of its long history.

The CPM released on this occasion the special message of Director General of Universal Postal Union on the World Post Day, depicting importance of the postal services at present and the times to come.

The Postal Service officials responded to series of queries about the advent and importance of the postal services in the world, posed by students and other participants of the ceremony about the services being provided by Pakistan Post to the masses and abroad.

The students visited various sections of the GPO where they were apprised of the performance of the postal services harmonious to the need of the modern age.

The visiting students and the postal staff including the CPM Zubair Rasheed Taimuri, Shamaiyal Shahid, Sehrish Tariq and the guests, later on, planted saplings in the lawns of the GPO to mark the nation-wide 'Clean and Green Pakistan' program launched by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Monday.