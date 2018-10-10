Share:

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, anti-encroachment committees have been constituted in every district to monitor the ongoing operation against land grabbers and encroachments. Deputy commissioners will head the committees which would also include DPO/CPO, a district officer of the local government department and senior officers of development authorities. MNAs/MPAs of the district, civil society members and notables of the area will also be included in these committees which will be responsible for planning and monitoring of operation against encroachments and land grabbers on a daily basis.–Staff Reporter