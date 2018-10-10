Share:

BEIJING - China will sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan, official media in Beijing reported. The cost of the deal and its timing were not revealed.

Wing Loong II, a high-end reconnaissance, strike and multi–role endurance unnamed aircraft system, is manufactured by Chengdu Aircraft Industrial (Group_ Company, China’s state-run Global Times reported. The drones will also be jointly manufactured.

The deal for the acquisition of the Chinese drones was announced by the Pakistan Air Force’s Sherdils Aerobatic team on its official Facebook account on Sunday, the Global Times report said.

It did not reveal the cost of the deal, when it was struck or when the Wing Loong II will be delivered, it said.

The air force academy aerobatics team announced that in the future, the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Kamra and the Aviation Industry Corporation of China’s Chengdu Aircraft Industrial (Group) Company will jointly manufacture the drones, the report said.

Chengdu Aircraft Industrial Group did not confirm when the deal was reached.

If the deal is confirmed, it would be China’s largest drones export deal to date, Song Zhongping,a military expert told the Global Times.

The deal will strengthen mutual trust between the two countries and fulfil Pakistan’s drones needs, he added.