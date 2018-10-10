Share:

Rawalpindi - Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) on the directive of Inspector General of Police Punjab Muhammad Tahir has launched special operation against smoke emitting vehicles while 847 were fined and 127 were impounded.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Bin Ashraf, the CTP has launched a special campaign against smoke emitting vehicles and motorcycles across the district and over Rs 380,000 fines were imposed on the violators under the campaign which has been started in an effort to control environmental pollution. The smoke emitting vehicles are not only polluting environment but can also cause smog and respiratory problems in human beings. He informed that special campaigns were also run by the CTP while under a campaign the citizens were educated regarding traffic rules and road safety.

Education Wing of Traffic Police is making efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe and sound, he added.

The CTO urged the people to cooperate with traffic wardens as they are on the roads to facilitate them. A special squad is available on Helpline 1915 to help and facilitate the citizens, he added.