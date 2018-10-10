Share:

Islamabad - The Senate Standing Committee on Interior has desired a high-level committee to identify the Capital Development Authority (CDA) officers who failed to stop the encroachments along the Kashmir Highway and other parts of Islamabad, The Nation has learnt.

The senate body has also asked CDA to provide it with the details of the officers including Member (Estate) CDA, Member (Enforcement) CDA, Director Enforcement CDA and the Officer In-charge of Kashmir Highway along with their posting tenure in CDA. This is to ascertain which CDA officials are responsible for the crime. The senate body appreciated the recent action taken by the incumbent Chairman CDA against the illegal encroachments along the Kashmir Highway and said that the action was done professionally, successfully and without being influenced by anyone. A letter, a copy of which is available with this scribe, has been written by the Secretary Committee to Chairman CDA, requesting for details specifically pertaining to the CDA officials who occupied these posts during the last many years to identify and take legal action against them. “The chairman committee has desired for a committee headed by the Additional Secretary Interior, with the members as Director FIA Peshawar, DIG Special Branch Islamabad, SSP Islamabad police, Joint Secretary Ministry of Law, representatives of IB and MI,” the letter said. The committee will submit its report to the Senate Standing Committee and the entire process will be supervised by chairman of the committee. The committee will also examine the entire record of the posting on the specific seats in the CDA and make necessary recommendations in the light of the report of the probe committee, according to the letter.

However, while the parliamentary body is coming hard on the CDA officials it is overlooking the role of the officials from IESCO, PTCL and SNGPL who helped provide utility connections to the encroachers. Sources in the CDA who spoke to The Nation on condition of anonymity said that the officials provided utility connections to the wedding halls, showrooms, offices which were established illegally on the Right of Way of the Kashmir Highway. “The Senate body has ignored the role of the officials from these service-providing entities in illegal connections to the encroachers though they were equal partners in the crime,” a senior CDA official commented.

The CDA had razed the illegal constructions in a massive operation last month but other infrastructure like electricity transformers and meters are still intact, according to the official.

CDA had, during the start of September, demolished several encroachments, buildings and constructions which were erected in violation of CDA Building regulations.

During the operation spanning over several days, several acres of land was also retrieved. Local administration and police also assisted the CDA in the operation which was led by Member Estate, CDA Khushal Khan. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, SSP Operations Islamabad police, Director Enforcement CDA, Director Building Control Section CDA, and officers of ICT Administration including Assistant Commissioners, officers of Islamabad Police and officers of concerned formations of CDA remained present on the occasion. More than 350 officials of Enforcement and other concerned formations took part in the operation while heavy contingent of Islamabad police, Rangers and Counter Terrorism Force officials assisted them in maintaining law and order.

During the operation, 25 constructions were demolished including Golden Horse Marquee, Regalian Marquee, Occasions Marquee, Rohtaas Marquee, 4 huge sheds, one under construction building, one steel workshop, 4 markets, one newly-constructed building, global enterprises, Islamabad Auction, Motor workshops, Waziristan Market comprising upon many small shops, wood factory and 5 residential houses.

Minister of State for Interior, Shehryar Khan Afridi had also visited the operation site.