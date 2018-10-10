Share:

KARACHI - The Dairy Farm Association of Surjani Town Tuesday alleged the two senior cops of Sindh police supporting land grabbers in the Surjani Town. Surjani Town’s cattle and dairy farm association’s senior vice president Malik Naeem, vice president Abdul Sattar Baloch and others while holing a press conference at Karachi Press Club on Tuesday claimed that there are about industrial plots in the Bhens Colony in Surjani and the Bhens Colony’s association under the leadership of the Hafiz Ahmed Ali resisted and saved the land. They said that the association’s ex-general secretary Malik Hayat who has been dismissed for his involvement in criminal activities along with his companion Qambar Abbas. They said that Abbas is a business partner of Zone East DIG Amir Farooqi involved in the land grabbing in the colony.

The association leaders further claimed that the police officials are also supporting and helping these land grabbers and fake cases are being registered against those who are raising their voices against them. The association leaders further alleged that Zone East DIG Amir Farooqi and District West SSP Dr Rizwan Khan are also playing their role to support these criminals. They also appealed the chief justice of Pakistan, army chief, Sindh governor and chief minister as well as DG Rangers and IGP Sindh to take action against the land grabbers and their supporters.

Police officials allegedly supporting the land grabbers strongly declined any sort of their associations with the criminals and land grabbers. Officers said that farmers holding the press conference were involved in various sort of criminal activities and trying to blackmail police department and officials by labelling such sort of allegations.

Police officials explained that the famer association trying to provide shelter to the Hafiz Ahmed Ali involved in various sort of criminal activities. Police team headed by SSP West Dr Rizwan arrested a person who during interrogation revealed involvement of Hafiz Ahmed Ali in land grabbing and target killing and other criminal activities.

They were exerting pressure to get criminals exonerated from the charges as they were nominated in the FIRs. Officials said that the accused persons had already been arrested security agencies few months and kept in the custody for land grabbing and other criminal activities.