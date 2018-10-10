Share:

Denmark will set up ‘healthy’ rooms at six public sector schools in three districts of the province – Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan. This offer was extended by Ambassador of Denmark Rolf Holmboe during meeting with Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday. LCD screens and table tennis will be provided in these rooms for promoting healthy activities among students. Rolf Holmboe assured full support of Denmark for raising awareness and treatment of diabetes. Dr Yasmin Rashid said that comprehensive program for professional training of doctors has been launched. She said that the government would provide interest free loans to jobless doctors for setting up clinics. She said the government would encourage doctors to start practice in rural areas. She said that Rs 10 billion has been allocated for Health Card Scheme to be expended to all districts.–Staff Reporter