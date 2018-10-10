Depoliticisation policy to boost bureaucrats’ performance: PM

Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that government’s policy of de-politicisation of institutions, meritocracy and transparency offered a great opportunity to bureaucracy to improve its performance and play due role in translating political vision into reality.

The prime minister was addressing participants of 109th National Management Course from National School of Public Policy on Tuesday.

Imran said that being backbone of the state, bureaucracy has a huge responsibility to deliver and come up to the expectations of the nation. Highlighting huge potential of the country including the human capital, mineral wealth, strategic location and other resources, the prime minister underscored the need for better management of available resources, improving service delivery and most importantly a commitment and passion to serve the nation to the best of one’s abilities.

The meeting with senior civil servants from various occupational groups and cadres was later turned into an interactive session where the prime minister shared his vision with the participants and answered their questions.

Discussing current economic situation and various other challenges faced by the country including the menace of corruption, rapid population growth etc., the prime minister said the government was focusing on stabilisation measures along with undertaking institutional reforms with an aim to improve vital sectors such as education, health, governance etc.

He said the local government system being introduced by the present government would help addressing many issues through empowerment of the people’s representatives at grassroots level. In this context the prime minister also shared PTI government’s experience of reforms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in education, health, alternate dispute resolution and other areas.

Responding to questions about Pakistan’s recent initiative to improve Pak-India relations and the disappointing response from the other side of the border, the prime minister said that it was unfortunate that Indian leadership is failing to realise that the biggest challenge confronting this region was alleviating poverty and improving socio-economic condition of the people of the region.

GOVERNMENT TO ENSURE

MINORITIES RIGHTS: PM

A delegation of bishops from various churches of Pakistan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM Office on Tuesday.

The delegation felicitated the prime minister on being elected as the head of the government and said that the Christian community would become strength for the prime minister in translating his vision into reality.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that the Constitution of Pakistan provides equal rights to all citizens irrespective of cast, colour or creed and the Government will continue to protect rights of the minorities and ensuring them equal opportunities to participate in national life.

The prime minister acknowledged and appreciated the services of non-Muslim communities especially the Christian community in various fields including education, health and social welfare. He emphasized upon the need for promoting inter-faith harmony and working hand-in-hand for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

The delegation apprised the Prime Minister regarding some issues concerning the Christian community and also put forth certain suggestions for promoting inter-faith harmony and addressing the issues faced by the monitories.

The delegation thanked the Prime Minister for meeting them and assured fullest support towards development agenda of the government.

The delegation comprised of Bishop Irfan Jamil (Lahore), Bishop Alwin Samuel (Sialkot), Arch Bishop Arshad Joseph (Islamabad), Arch Bishop Sebastian Shah (Lahore), Dr Rev. Qaiser Tulles (Lahore), Dr Liaqat Qaiser (Lahore), Bishop Leo Paul (Multan), Anthony Lamuel, General Secretary Pakistan Bible Society, Jennifer Jaq Jiwan, Ex-Director Christian Study Center, Dr Jamil Nasir representative of Penticostal Churches and Rubina Feroz. Member National Assembly Shunila Ruth was also present during the meeting.

Depoliticisation policy to boost bureaucrats’ performance: PM