LAHORE - A Dutch paint firm, Akzo Nobel, organised a carnival for SOS Village children Tuesday to empower youth for better chances of employment through various colour training programme,.

Dutch Ambassador Ardi Stoios-Braken was the chief guest. She visited different sections of the village and gave away gifts to the children.

The event was aimed at helping children and families by creating energized living spaces and colorful communities.

Thirty young participants from SOS village were educated about colour theory and techniques by experts from Akzo Nobel. The event also provided a respite in the midst of examinations to the children, who were seen running playing in the ground. Speaking on the occasion, the Dutch ambassador said: “This is my first visit to the SOS village. Being an ambassador, I am trying to cement Pak-Dutch ties.

“It is a great pleasure to see the Dutch company inspiring the youth with such events. I appreciate Akzo Nobel attempt to contribute to a brighter future for these children. This collaboration will add colours to the lives of the youth and help them lead independent lives.”

About the relations with Pakistan, she said: “I am confident that Pak-Dutch ties would grow,” she said.