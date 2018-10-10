Share:

CM LOS ANGELES - Enrique Iglesias is ready to quit touring in the ‘’near future’’.

The ‘Escape’ hitmaker admitted he’s thought several times over the years that he needs to ‘’take a break’’ from travelling all over the world and now it’s something he’s seriously considering doing in the ‘’near future’’.

He told The Sun newspaper: ‘’There are days when I’d be lying if I said that stopping didn’t cross my mind?.?.?.?that probably could come a reality in the near future. ‘’When I was 19 and travelling around the world with my first album, there were times I would think, ‘Oh man, maybe I should stop doing this. I need to take a break’. And that has crossed my mind over the years.

‘’But now it has crossed my mind a few more times than before.’’

However, the 43-year-old singer will keep making records for some time after that but he’d really like to just be at home with his partner Anna Kournikova and their twins Nicholas and Lucy, 10 months. He added: ‘’Maybe I don’t see myself doing anything other than a few albums and that’s it. Then, never doing anything again other than being a dad.’’

If the ‘Hero’ hitmaker does quit touring, he is unlikely to be short on offers for other ventures as Enrique has previously revealed he has rejected numerous approaches to be a judge on various TV talent shows.

He said: ‘’I turned them all down. Not because I don’t like the shows, because I ­actually watch the shows and enjoy them.

‘’Whether it’s ‘X ­Factor’ in the UK or ‘American Idol’ or ‘The Voice’ here in the US, it’s still TV.

‘’It takes quite a big chunk out of your time. To do that and tour at the same time, I don’t think I could do it.’’