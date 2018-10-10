Share:

The Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry has established a specialised institute to give vocational training to women. European Union Ambassador to Pakistan Jean-François Cautain formally inaugurated the centre – Heal Institute. Faisal Hayat, adviser to Punjab CM Punjab, office bearers of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI), Lahore and a number of women entrepreneurs attended the ceremony. This institute has been established with the technical support of the TVET Sector Support Programme, which is funded by the European Union and the governments of Germany and Norway. The Programme is being implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH in collaboration with National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and various organisations from public and private sectors including the WCCI, Lahore. Initially, the Heal Institute will offer Competency Based Training (CBT) in trades such as e-commerce and call centre agent, while later on more demand-driven trades will be added based on the demand of the job market. The pass-outs receive certificates, which will increase their prospects of employability more than the traditional training programmes. Inaugurating the institute, the EU ambassador lauded the initiative of the WCCI, saying it will go a long way in providing employable skills to the women, particularly in non-traditional occupations. He said women makes 53 per cent of the population, however, their participation in the labour force is quite negligible. “With launch of such institutes and training courses, more and more women can enter into labour market and ultimately they will contribute to their socio-economic uplift,” opined the EU envoy. –Staff Reporter