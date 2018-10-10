Share:

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court yesterday indicted former inspector general of Punjab police Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera in Model Town killings case.

As Sukhera appeared before the ATC Lahore on Tuesday, he was indicted. However, the former IGP pleaded not guilty. The court summoned the witnesses to record their statements and put off the hearing till today.

Besides Sukhera, 113 people were also indicted earlier in the case this year.

In the Model Town carnage, 14 people were killed and around 100 others injured when police clashed with workers of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) and Minhajul Quran at Model Town in Lahore on June 17, 2014.

A couple of days ago, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had ordered the accountability court to hear the Model Town carnage case on daily basis.

Earlier, at the Supreme Court’s Lahore registry, PAT chief Tahirul Qadri had appeared before the bench and requested the top court to constitute an impartial joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the incident. The chief justice informed the PAT chief that on his request he had ordered the ATC to hear the case on daily basis.

An inquiry report was prepared by Justice Baqir Najfi Commission which accused police of covering up facts regarding who gave orders to open fire on the protesters.

The report also stated that on the ground, the standoff continued the whole night, resulting in minor injuries to police constables as well as PAT workers.

On the Lahore High Court order, the provincial government had made the Model Town incident report public on December 5, 2017.