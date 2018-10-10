Share:

Former senator Faisal Raza Abidi has been arrested from outside Supreme Court after the hearing of contempt of court case on Wednesday.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Azmat Saeed Khosa heard a contempt case against Abidi earlier today.

The former senator pleaded the court to adjourn the case until his lawyer returned from Umrah or grant him time to hire a new counsel. The court approved Faisal Raza's request and adjourned the hearing till October 30th.

However, when he was returning to his residence, he was arrested by secretariat police.

Police sources said another case was registered on Tuesday night against Abidi which includes charges of defamation. He has been arrested in the case registered by ASI Shaukat Abbasi, sources added.

Earlier, during the hearing of contempt of court case today, the Supreme Court sought written reply from Faisal Raza Abidi.