Principal of Ameer-ud-Din Medical College/Lahore General Hospital Prof Mohammad Tayyab has said that Prof Sikandar Hayyat Gondal was role model for young doctors. Speaking at farewell party arranged for Prof Gondal at LGH on Tuesday, he stressed the need of following open door policy for improving healthcare service delivery. Dr Gondal, Prof of Surgery and Director Emergency, has retired on reaching age of superannuation. Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmud Salah-ud-Din, Additional Director Emergency Dr Ramzan Azam, Dr Ahmed Naeem, Nursing Superintendent Razia Bano and President Paramedical Staff Association Rana Pervaiz also addressed the function. Prof Tayyab was all praise for Prof Gondal for devoting 31 years of his life for serving the ailing humanity. He said that Prof Gondal deserved applause for introducing new techniques in surgery and improving overall facilities at the LGH. At the end, birthday of Prof Gondal was celebrated by cutting a cake. Prof Gondal thanked all colleagues for arranging farewell function.–Staff Reporter