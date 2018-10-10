Share:

KAMALIA - "The international observers have acknowledged that our government in Punjab was best in its performance," stated former PML-N MNA Ch Asadur Rehman. During a media talk here, he said that the people having personal interests and weak conscience opted to leave, but those who were ideological and had a strong conscience were still with the party. "Shehbaz Sharif has been arrested to influence by-lections. We will use the power of the public to fail this conspiracy and make PML-N successful in by-elections," he said, adding "Our greatest leader was subjected to unjust trial by the establishment and the entire world knows what happened to him."

He stated that in 1993, Pakistan was progressing faster than rival India under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif but his government was removed through a conspiracy. Since then, Pakistan's economy could not be stabilized. "The PML-N came into power in 2013, and led the country to a road of progress. But it was pushed back by a malicious scheme," he said. He stated that the people should decide who would be their prime minister. "The current government is incompetent. The PML-N government was a public-friendly government, which kept the prices of basic items low, while the current government has increased the prices of all items," he criticised.

To a question, he stated that he personally supported Kalabagh Dam, and there was no harm in it. "It has been made controversial under a conspiracy. If anybody has been sincere with the country regarding dams, it is the only the leadership of the PML-N.