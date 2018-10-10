Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leader Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar Tuesday said that the incompetency of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf –led government was hurting the people and the country.

Khokhar, the spokesperson for Pakistan People’s Party Chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the PTI government has pushed country towards several crises.

In a statement, Senator Khokhar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan after the failure of donation drive had started a move for price hike and loan from international donor agencies. “The rulers are totally ignorant of economy and due to their incompetency the country and the people are suffering,” he said.

Senator Khokhar asked that what kind of change is this which has brought dollar gaining unprecedented value.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is on the record to have said that he will commit suicide if he had to approach the International Monetary Fund for economic package.

“The most concerning is the fact that friendly countries are not ready to help Pakistan in this hour of need,” he said. Meanwhile, local Pakistan People’s Party leaders met Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here yesterday and discussed the political situation, a Pakistan People’s Party statement said.