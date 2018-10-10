Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday called on Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and discussed current situation in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir besides overall development of Azad Jammu Kashmir, the AJK government sources informed.

Besides the AJK development budget, Farooq Haider also briefed Imran Khan on the issues faced by the people dwelling close to the Line of Control in AJK. He also apprised the Pakistani PM of over two-year performance of his government since its emergence in July 2011.

He highlighted the reforms his government has introduced in different sectors in AJK in the light of 13th amendment to interim constitution of AJK Act 1974 through the transfer of powers of the AJK Council to AJK government.

The AJK PM also apprised Imran Khan of the issues related to the rehabilitation of Mangla dam raising project affectees. He strongly suggested immediate review of the after affects of the Kohla hydro power project to avert future identical situation of Neelum-Jhelum project.

He said that continuous release of requisite funds is inevitable for timely completion of these projects.

The AJK PM while referring to the 13th constitutional amendment, said that all the political parties of AJK were agreed to transfer of the financial powers of the AJK Council to AJK Government. Farooq Haider asserted that 13th constitutional amendment has shut doors on the alleged massive corruption and irregularities in the AJK Council.

Regarding pace of reconstruction and rehabilitation in earthquake hit zone, the AJK PM informed Imran Khan that construction work in earthquake-affected areas of AJK is in progress but with slow pace mainly due to paucity of funds from the government of Pakistan.

He told the Pakistani PM that the delay in release of funds of Rs55 billion has virtually suspended the reconstruction and rehabilitation process.

Haider on this occasion gave a detailed briefing to PM Imran Khan on matters relating to AJK including Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project and its negative environmental affects on residents of Muzaffarabad, Mangla Upraising project and people who were affected by it, developmental budget of AJK, Kuhala hydropower project, 13th amendment in act 74, Indian unprovoked shelling from across the LoC on civilian population along the Line of Control.

"After turning the water of River Neelum to tunnel of Neelum-Jhelum power project not only residents people of Muzaffarabad faced acute environmental hazards but it has became difficult for the state government to provide potable water to citizens of capital city," he remarked.

To address this matter promptly we need to construct three lakes into River Neelum, he suggested, adding that it is essential to leave a certain quantity of water in the river to avoid death of fishes and other water related creatures.

The AJK Premier proposed to review the Kohala hydropower project so that we do have to face a situation like Neelum-Jhelum project.

PM Khan assured the AJK Premier to resolve the administrative and financial problems of the state.

Imran Khan also assured the AJK government that the administrative and financial matters of Azad Jammu Kashmir shall be addressed, according to the AJK government sources.