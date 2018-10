Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday appointed MPA Haji Mohammad Khan Lehri as his adviser. According to an official notification issued here, “In exercise of the powers conferred by Rule 6(2) of Balochistan Government Rules of Business, 2012, the Balochistan governor, on the advice of the Balochistan chief minister, has appointed Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri member provincial assembly, as adviser to the chief minister”.