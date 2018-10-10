Share:

Rawalpindi - PML-N convicted stalwart Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Tuesday has withdrawn the bail petition he filed with Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench to obtain bail on medical grounds. Abbasi is completing life imprisonment in jail he was awarded by Control of Narcotics Substances (CNS) Court after being convicted in Ephedrine smuggling case.

Meanwhile, the petitioner has changed his lawyer and appointed Azam Nazir Tarar as new counsel to contest case in apex court. The LHC has barred the newly appointed lawyer from arguments till submission of fresh affidavit. Earlier, Tanvir Iqbal Khan was appearing in court on behalf of Hanif Abbasi .

According to details, a division bench of LHC comprised Justice Ibad ur Rehman Lodhi and Justice Shahid Mubin have taken up the petition filed by jailed Muhammad Hanif Abbasi for obtaining bail on medical ground. However, the petitioner’s lawyer taken back the bail petition earlier he filed to obtain bail on medical ground.

Meanwhile, the court clubbed the identical petitions of Hanif Abbasi of granting bail on medical ground, regular petition for bail and his appeal for cancellation of life imprisonment in Ephedrine smuggling case. The LHC Rawalpindi Bench has deferred hearing in the petitions till first week of November besides summoning complete case record from the investigating authority.