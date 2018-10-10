Share:

Plantations of trees is important as they improve the life and fulfil essential needs of mankind. During photosynthesis, the trees breakdown food materials and consume carbon dioxide. Resultantly with the help of sunlight, the trees produce carbohydrates. Moreover, trees support life by providing habitat to different species such as squirrels, bees and birds. Trees cleanse the climate by absorbing carbon dioxide from the environment and releasing oxygen. The trees cool the environment through their leaves by absorbing the sun heat. Thus, there occurs cooling in the atmosphere. The trees provide shades to houses and streets.

Trees clean the air by absorbing harmful chemicals such as nitrogen oxide and removing dust particles from the air by absorbing them in their leaves. Another importance of planting trees is that they save the water from impurity. Trees stop water pollution by breaking the direct fall of rainfall to the ground. Through trees, we make furniture and produce materials like books and papers. Trees help to relax and to reduce blood pressure. Different species of trees also relax the mood of people.

ABDUL WADOOD,

Lahore, September 27.