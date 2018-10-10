Share:

DHAKA:- Shakib Al Hasan received good news on Tuesday when the medical report about his injured finger confirmed that the infection was under control. However, the allrounder will remain on antibiotics - given in injection form - for another week before he can leave Melbourne and begin his rehabilitation process back home. There was visible improvement around the infected area on the base of his little finger on his left hand. Doctors in Dhaka had to remove pus from his hand last week after it had swollen quite badly.