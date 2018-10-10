Share:

KARACHI (PR) Inspectest, an internationally certified integrated service provider, organized a conference under the platform of NACE (National Association of Corrosion Engineers) International in Karachi. NACE International’s membership includes engineers, scientists, researchers, and educators among others. NACE is active in the industry providing certification and training packages, as well as publishing documentation covering standard practices and methodologies for use by industry professionals around the world.

Speakers at the conference included Jeffrey L. Didas - President NACE International from USA, Liaqat Ali - ex-GM Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Hammad Abu Batain from Saudi Arabia and Ahmed Asad - Team Lead CP at InspecTest.

The Conference was attended by key players in national industry.

The speakers discussed various subjects relating to Corrosion management including Pipeline Integrity Assessment, Cathodic Protection and Advancements in Pipeline Coating technologies. The conference produced several whitepapers relevant to the subject.

The conference discussed strategies to combat corrosion which included informing the public, industry and institutions of the actions needed to combat corrosion and the changes in regulations and standards needed to improve corrosion management.