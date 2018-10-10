Share:

KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho has said that through Costed Implementation Plan/FP 2020 in collaboration with the Population Welfare Department Sindh as many 4,253 smartphones will be provided to lady health workers (LHWs) and supervisors to not only enhance their performance but also to keep check and balance.

This she said on Tuesday in a signing ceremony of MoU between the Costed Implementation Plan, Population Welfare Department and TEXT for development and implementation of family planning/lady health workers/lady health supervisors software.

An MoU was signed by Rahim Lalani, chief executive of TEXT and Dr Talib Lashari, Technical Adviser of CIP/Population Welfare Department Sindh. Population Welfare Department Secretary Laeeq Ahmed also witnessed the signing ceremony.

The ceremony was briefed that mobile application/software database and dashboard were as an enhancement of the LHWs/LHSs and digital system for the purpose was being implemented in the Sindh Health and Population Welfare Department as well and at initial phase the mobile application would be implemented in Tando Muhammad Khan and Shaheed Benazirabad and gradually its scope would be extended to other districts of the province.

Dr Pechuho said that it was the need of the hour to use modern technology to enhance our performance and without using technology we could not achieve our targets.