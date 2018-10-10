Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar said that China is our time tested friend and it is good that our relations with this great neighbor were improved further.

He expressed these views while speaking in the inaugural ceremony of Stationery and Education Expo Asia 2018, in Expo Centre on Tuesday. Products of Chinese province Hunan are well standard and we are happy to see these products in Karachi, mayor said and added that industry and trade in China was provided with great convenience.

Chinese Consul General in Karachi Wang Yu and other Chinese representatives Guo Chun Shui, Wu Deng Guo, Yang Guang Lin and Dr Khursheed of Karachi Gateway besides others were also present on the occasion. Earlier, the mayor formally opened the expo for visitors. On the occasion, he said that it is good to see more than hundred Chinese companies taking part in this expo and for locals it is a good opportunity to see all these products under one roof.

He said that the Pak-China friendship has become even stronger with the passage of time and the Chinese government and other organisations have provided valued cooperation for projects in Karachi.

He said that the best example of this is CPEC which would help making Pakistan economy strong and promote the local trade and investment activities in Pakistan. He said that we want to solve the problems in Karachi and for this purpose we are coordinating with various organisations.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the World Bank headed by its Global Director Anna Wallenstein met with the mayor in his office to discuss the World Bank funded Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project (KNIP) and possibilities of future World Bank engagement.

The World Bank team briefed the mayor about the World Bank’s activities in Karachi. They said that Karachi Transformation Strategy Programme envisages infrastructure development including improvement of important roads and storm water drains in less developed areas along with property recovery system and strengthening of local government institution. Wasim said that whoever would come forward for betterment of the city will be welcomed and provided all possible cooperation.

He said that the World Bank team visited Karachi for study and review of development projects and we hope that all these projects complete soon and citizens of Karachi get better and well standard municipal facilities.

He said that Karachi is a big city and in order to bring improvement in this city we have to coordinate and cooperate with the specialists of urban development and analyst.

He said: “We want to provide better and good standard civic facilities to people of Karachi. The World Bank team will be provided with all required cooperation in its implementation of projects for Karachi.”

He said that Karachi is a big city needs lot of resources and the increasing population has put the pressure on available resources. Projects of infrastructure development, transport and solid waste management are important for Karachi.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman, World Bank Urban Analyst for South Asia Catalina Marulanda, Lead Land Admin Specialist Mika Torhonen, Urban Specialist Sohaib Ather, Urban Analyst Kabir Dawani, Director General Works, KMC Iqtidar Ahmed, Director Coordination Masood Alam, Director Municipal Services Nauman Arshad, Director Technical to Mayor SM Shakaib and other officers were also present on this occasion.