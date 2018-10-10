Share:

LAHORE - The NAB Lahore has started an inquiry into the assets of former Punjab chief minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif.

A special team has been constituted for the purpose, say sources privy to the development. Mian Shehbaz Sharif is in NAB’s custody for 10 days and is being interrogated.

The anti-graft body has got record of taxes, paid by the former chief minister, from the Federal Board of Revenue.

Mr Shehbaz Sharif’s son, Salman, has already been summoned by NAB to ask questions regarding the assets of his father.

It is said that the former chief minister, who is also the president of the PML-N, told the NAB that his son looks after his financial matters.

There are indications that when Salman appears before the NAB today, he would be handed over a questionnaire which he would be required to answer.

FAWAD HASSAN FAWAD: In a separate case of the appointment of Mr Ali Jehangir Siddiqi as Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States, the NAB is said to have detected that Mr Siddiqi paid a gratification of Rs 150 million to Mr Fawad Hassan Fawad, then principal secretary to the prime minister.

The investigators have found that the bureaucrat, who is also being interrogated in a number of cases, invested the said money in the construction of a plaza. However, he showed the money as having taken as loan.

Mr Siddiqi has been summoned by the NAB for Oct 19. He is required to record his statement in two corruption cases that day.

The NAB found that Mr Siddiqi has set up a company Azgurd involving public investment of Rs10.7 billion. However, within months the same was declared bankrupt, as a result of which the people lost their investment.

The ambassador was given a questionnaire by the NAB but his answers were not found satisfactory. He would again be asked a number of questions on his next appearance.

SARGODHA UNIVERSITY: Meanwhile, an accountability court gave the accused involved in Sargodha University scam to NAB custody for 10 days. They include former vice chancellor Muhammad Akram, former registrar Brig (retd) Rao Jameel and four others.

A committee has been constituted to interrogate the accused responsible for setting up illegal campuses of the university in Lahore and Mandi Bahauddin.

The NAB wants the students of Lahore and Mandi Bahauddin campuses adjusted at the main campus at Sargodha. It also wants the students issued degrees.

NAB sources say that the huge amounts received in fees from the students of the illegal campuses would be recovered from the accused.