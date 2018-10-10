Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the PTI government is committing political victimisation of Sharif family on the pretext of accountability.

Talking to media inside the Accountability Court, he said that everyone should pursue policies of forbearance and tolerance to take the country ahead.

Commenting on the arrest of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, he said that people of Pakistan have appreciated works of Shehbaz Sharif. “No one could raise finger at honesty and transparency of the former Punjab chief minister,” Nawaz said, adding that Shehbaz Sharif being the chief minister served the people of Punjab without any distinction.

The government is targeting Sharif family on the pretext of accountability, he said, adding if this is accountability then it is pity.

He said that federal ministers had claimed about the detention of 50 more people which is very pathetic. Rumours are being spread about Fawad Hassan Fawad for becoming approver, he added.

The former premier said summons were issued to Salman Shehbaz by NAB on allegations for having assets beyond known sources of income.

Representatives of ruling government are hurling allegations against Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz said, adding elements who used to make accusations against him in the past have to lick the dust after clarifications of Chinese government regarding transparency in different projects.

He said the company which was banned by Shehbaz Sharif for misappropriations was awarded contracts by KP government. He said corruption references should be filed why these banned companies got contracts in KP government.

Talking about assets beyond known sources of income, Nawaz said that every Pakistani has assets beyond his declared sources of income, adding that no one declared assets rightfully after sale of property. He also pointed out that during PML-N regime any case of political victimisation was not registered against anyone. Being chief minister of Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif fulfilled his responsibilities with honesty and commitment and served Punjab with excellence. He said black laws of Musharraf regime should come to an end with necessary reforms.

Commenting on stock market crush, Nawaz said dollar value has been escalating with each passing day, adding the government should take positive steps.

Later, the hearing of Al-Aziziya Steel Mills reference resumed against Nawaz Sharif in the Accountability Court. Cross questioning with NAB’s investigative officer Mehboob Alam did not complete yesterday, which will be continued in Wednesday’s hearing by Defence Counsel Khawaja Harris.

During the hearing, Nawaz Sharif was allowed to leave early from yesterday’s hearing on receiving news of the death of Abid Sher Ali’s mother.

Assistance lawyer of Defence Counsel Khawaja Harris during the hearing informed the Accountability Court that Nawaz Sharif has to attend funeral prayers of Abid Sher Ali’s mother, therefore, the court allowed Nawaz Sharif to leave early.

During cross-questioning, defence counsel asked the NAB Investigation Officer that any witness admitted that Nawaz Sharif did not reveal amounts he received from abroad during investigation. On which, the NAB prosecutor objected that this is not our case, Khawaja Harris objected that this is our case as we are here to convey that there is nothing on account of Benamidar, everything is declared.

NAB Prosecutor while making objections to queries of Khawaja Harris said that irrelevant questions are being asked from the witness. On which, Khawaja Harris stated that he is not making any arguments but presenting his case through cross-questioning.

Later, NAB prosecutor stated that when Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz did not appear before the court, their statement could not be cross-questioned. Later the court adjourned hearing for Wednesday.