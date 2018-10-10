Share:

LAHORE - Norwegian Ambassador to Pakistan Kjell-Gunner Eriksn called on Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar at the Governor’s House on Tuesday and discussed law and order in the region and measures to strengthen Pak-Norway relations.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar expressed his desire to further enhance the friendly relations between Pakistan and Norway. He said both the countries could benefit from the experience of each other through exchange of delegations. Sarwar said the country had fought a long war against terror, adding that the armed forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) had annihilated the terrorists. He said Pakistan is a peace-loving country and desired friendly relations with its neighbours based on equality. Punjab Governor said vast investment opportunities were available in Punjab adding that the government was formulating long-term policies to put country’s economy on strong footing.

He said provision of health, education and basic facilities of life was the top priority of the PTI government. Kjell-Gunner Eriksn said Norway government would ensure cooperation to increase investments in Pakistan beside support in technical and vocational training to the youth and other sectors. The Norwegian diplomat also felicitated Ch Muhammad Sarwar on his elevation as Punjab Governor for the second time and conveyed his best wishes.–Staff Reporter