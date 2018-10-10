Share:

A 20-member delegation of senior officers visited the Central Police Office on Tuesday. A police spokesman said the participants of Mid-Career Management Course of the Peshawar National Institute of Management visited the central police office under the supervision of Additional Directing Staff Dr Javed Iqbal. DIG Waqas Nazeer and AIG Imran Mahmud were also present on this occasion. The delegation was given briefing by AIG (Operations) Sajjad Hassan Manj about the operational methods and IT reforms in the Punjab Police. The delegation was also briefed about various specialized police units including Dolphin, PRU, Anti Riots Force, Riverine and Special Protection Unit. He further told that with the help of intelligence based operations by CTD, there has been a remarkable decline in terrorism in Punjab and process of coordination with other provinces based on intelligence sharing is in progress against anti social elements.–Staff Reporter