Share:

BEIJING - China Tuesday said the new Pakistani government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan had recently expressed its support for the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which it believed was in line with the long-term development of Pakistan.

“In fact, if you can fully understand the attitude of the new Pakistani government on the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, you should note that the Pakistani government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has recently expressed its support for the construction of the corridor,” Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Lu Kang told media persons during his regular press briefing.

He said it was believed that the corridor's construction was in line with the long-term development of Pakistan.

The spokesperson pointed out that the Working Group of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Pakistan also made it clear that Pakistan’s debt burden was not caused by cooperation projects related to CEPC's construction.

“On the contrary, the IMF Working Group clearly pointed out that the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will help promote the development of the Pakistani side in the long run,” he added.

Lu Kang said recently around CPEC's construction the Chinese side had noticed that some media had various comments and quoted different news. “I think it is still necessary to see that the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is fundamentally conducive to regional connectivity and lasting prosperity,” he said and added it was of course in line with the national interests of the region, including Pakistan.

He hoped that everyone could notice that CPEC was an important project for the construction of the Belt and Road. “From the very beginning, the Chinese and Pakistani governments have built on the principle of sharing, building and sharing,” he added.

The spokesperson said all the issues, including the project selection and related financing arrangements, were decided by the Chinese and Pakistani governments under equal consultation.