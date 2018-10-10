Share:

LAHORE (PR) The Change the Game Challenge, launched by PepsiCo for the first time in 2016, is back. The goal of the competition is to harness ideas from youth on how to solve real business issues. For this year’s Change the Game Challenge, participants are being asked to address the business challenge of managing plastic waste and eliminating plastic in production. Registration for Change the Game Challenge 2018 is open from 10-24 October 2018.

Top 5 runner-up teams from the competition will form part of the potential pool for PepsiCo Pakistan’s Management Trainee Program (an accelerated career development platform for recent graduates) as well as the Summer Internship Program for 2019, bypassing all the hiring processes (excluding interviews).

The top 2 winning teams will win a grant of USD 100,000 to bring their ideas to life. Finally, the winning team will secure a permanent job offer from PepsiCo, with an added international job experience for 12 months in the Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA) sector offices in Dubai. In case the winners have more than one year to graduate, the award will be a 2 months paid Internship within the AMENA offices.