ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF visited Port Aksaz (Turkey) to participate in Exercises MAVI BALINA 2018 and 2nd PN-TN Bilateral Exercise TURGUTREIS-II.

According to Pakistan Navy spokesperson, these exercises were aimed to enhance interoperability between participating navies through development of combined tactics, techniques and practices.

PNS SAIF is fitted with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors for undertaking all types of Maritime Operations in multi-threat environment.

Z9EC organic ASW helicopter from 222 Aviation Squadron of PN Air Arm is also embarked onboard the ship. Upon arrival at Port Aksaz, the PNS SAIF was received by Naval attaché (Pakistan) and Turkish Navy officials.

Exercise MAVI BALINA 2018 was conducted in three phases, i.e. harbour, sea and analysis/ de-brief phase. Harbour phase of exercise was conducted from 27-29 Sep 18 at Aksaz Naval Base and was aimed at creating an interactive environment between the participating navies. Activities of harbour phase included pre-sail conferences, coordination meetings and communication checks.

Sea phases of Exercise MAVI BALINA 2018 and TURGUTREIS-II were conducted from 30 September — 06 October 18 and 08-09 Oct 18 respectively in East Mediterranean Sea, encompassing entire spectrum of Maritime operations starting with basic and culminating at advance level exercises which included Combined Anti Submarine Exercises (CASEXes), Air Defence Exercise (ADEX), Gunnery Firings and Surface Warfare Exercises (SURFEX) etc. Exercise MAVI BALINA 2018 and 2nd PN-TN Bilateral Exercise TURGUTREIS-II proved professionally rewarding.

Rear Admiral Asif Khaliq, Commander Karachi (COMKAR) represented Chief of the Naval Staff, during his visit to Turkey.

The Admiral called-on senior Naval Officials from Turkish Navy and other dignitaries including Rear Admiral Semih Ozanguc, Flag Officer Commanding Aksaz Naval Base and Real Admiral Hasan Ozyurt, Southern Task Group Commander.

During the call-on, Rear Admiral Asif Khaliq conveyed well wishes from Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi to the people of Turkey in general and Turkish Navy in particular.

He also extended his gratitude for whole hearted support provided by the Turkish Navy and Aksaz Port authorities in making the ship's stay comfortable.

Naval Forces have historically played a pivotal role in strengthening bonds of friendship between Nations through multifaceted collaborative activities including exercises and port visits.

Pakistan and Turkey enjoy brotherly relations and friendship among both the countries is time tested. Pakistan Navy has deep rooted and cordial relations with Turkish Navy.

In this regard, Pakistan and Turkey have come a long way in terms of mutual collaboration, in the form of regular interactions, visit of senior leadership, construction of naval ships, training cooperation and participation in bilateral & multi-national exercises and exhibitions. Participation of PNS SAIF in these exercises was also aimed at further strengthening the bond of friendship between Pakistan and Turkey in pursuance of Government of Pakistan policies to enhance friendly relations.