KASUR - The police are ready round the clock to serve the public, said DPO Muntazir Mehdi. During a meeting with journalists at his office, he said that the police would continue crack downing criminals and land grabbers.

He claimed that he was endeavouring to introduce reforms in police department. "Open courts are being on a daily basis to provide speedy justice to people," he stated. He vowed to take stern action against the law violators, adding "Indiscriminate action will continue against criminal elements."

Meanwhile, B-Division police arrested a moonshiner and recovered a large quantity of liquor from his possession. The accused was identified as Tanvir alias Gopi, a resident of Din Garh. A total of 500 bottles of liquor were recovered from him. A case was registered against him.

Woman 'lured into rape'

A woman was allegedly raped at Tuluwala here the other day. The rape-victim submitted an application to Kasur Saddr police that suspect Tariq lured her into fields where he allegedly raped her. The police registered a case and launched investigation.

EX-governor fined for hunting birds

Former Punjab governor Ghulam Mustafa Khar amongst 18 others was fined by the Wildlife Department for illegally hunting birds at Fatiwala here the other day.

According to official sources, former Punjab governor Ghulam Mustafa Khar along with his friends was illegally hunting birds with the help of hounds.

When informed, Wildlife Department Officer Asim Kamran and Inspector Ghulam Rasool reached the spot and arrested the accused including Amir Ali, Bilal Ahmed, Zayed Ali, Kashif, and others.

They also took the dogs into custody. Ghulam Mustafa Khar paid a fine of Rs200,000 to get his friends and dogs released from the custody of the Wildlife Department.